It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Racine, WI
