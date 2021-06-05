Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI
