The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are exp…
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high tempe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It s…
For the drive home in Racine: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at…