Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.