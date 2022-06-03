Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Racine, WI
