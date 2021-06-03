Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.