Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.