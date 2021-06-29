Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
For the drive home in Racine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Plan on a r…
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of heav…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 1…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for …