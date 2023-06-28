It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…