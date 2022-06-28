The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high tempe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. SSW winds shi…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…