Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI

The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.