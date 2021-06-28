 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

