Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Toda…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…