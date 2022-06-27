Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.