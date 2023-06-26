Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Racine, WI
