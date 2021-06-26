Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe.…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. W…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't go out …
For the drive home in Racine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It sho…
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of heav…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68…
It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods o…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.