Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.