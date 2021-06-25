 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News