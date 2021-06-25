Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.