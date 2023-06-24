Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 8:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.