Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 8:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see su…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…