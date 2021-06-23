 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

