Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.