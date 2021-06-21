 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News