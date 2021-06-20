 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

