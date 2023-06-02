Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Racine, WI
