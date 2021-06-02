 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

