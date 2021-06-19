Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Th…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rac…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain stro…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling ho…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks like it …
For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. The forecast calls for…