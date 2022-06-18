Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.