The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 10:04 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Racine, WI
