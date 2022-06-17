Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 17, 2022 in Racine, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

