The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Th…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling ho…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chan…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Racine …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. The forecast calls for…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks like it …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…