Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Racine, WI

The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

