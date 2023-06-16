Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Racine, WI
