The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI
