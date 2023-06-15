Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degree…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees to…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect period…