Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Racine, WI
