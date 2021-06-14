Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.