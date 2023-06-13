Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees to…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59…
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…