Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.