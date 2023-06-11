Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Racine, WI
