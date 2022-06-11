Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.