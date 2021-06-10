Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.