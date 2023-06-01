Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.