Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Racine, WI
