Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI

Jul. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

