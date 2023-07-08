Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.