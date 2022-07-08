 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News