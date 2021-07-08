Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI
