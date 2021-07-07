Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI
