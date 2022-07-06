Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI
