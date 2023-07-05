The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's con…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. It sh…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Model…