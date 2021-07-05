The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will …
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are ex…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach…
For the drive home in Racine: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The foreca…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect …