Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Racine, WI
